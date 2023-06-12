Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

“We’re praying for them:” Church cleans up vandalized building

By Hayden Savage
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Not 20 hours after being vandalized, a Sharp County church congregation is scratching their heads as to why they were targeted.

Maxville Missionary Baptist Church members woke up Monday morning to the news their church had been spray painted on.

“Got a call early this [Monday] morning from a preacher friend of mine that passed by our church building and asked if I knew the church had been vandalized,” said Maxville Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Phillip Lewallen.

Vandals with cans of orange spray paint left their mark on multiple pieces of church property.

“We have two front doors for the entrance of the church. One had a winking, devil-like face and an upside-down cross,” the pastor said. “Over on our fellowship hall door was an upside-down cross. Back in a storage building, behind the church, was an upside down cross, and on the side of the building was a 666.”

Lewallen wanted the vandals to know his church is praying for them.

“We’re praying for them. We want them to know that this church family will be praying that God could use this somehow to draw them to Jesus,” he said.

The pastor added many from the community stopped by and offered to help.

“The Lord has just richly blessed us with people from our community churches and people that we didn’t know that have stopped by and helped us. It’s been amazing,” he explained.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police arrested three Arkansas State University basketball players on suspicion of...
Head men’s basketball coach comments following arrest of three Arkansas State basketball players
Deputies arrested 36-year-old Christopher Todd Jackson and 24-year-old Shaila Allmon on...
Couple arrested following search of home
Jonathan Paulman
Murder suspect escapes jail in county vehicle, sheriff’s dept. says
An Arkansas State alumna is the new Miss Arkansas.
Arkansas State alum wins Miss Arkansas
A crash with injuries has shut down four out of five lanes of Johnson Avenue.
Crash with injuries shuts down Johnson Avenue

Latest News

2023 State of A-State: Men's Basketball
Jonesboro police arrested three Arkansas State University basketball players on suspicion of...
Head men’s basketball coach comments following arrest of three Arkansas State basketball players
Bryan Hodgson provides update on Saturday arrest of three A-State men's basketball players
In a grant, the Arkansas Supreme Court awarded Sharp County $17,500 for courtroom safety...
Sharp County awarded grant for courtroom upgrades