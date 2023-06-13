2023 State of A-State: Men’s Basketball

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’ll continue our 2023 State of A-State series. It’s summer updates on several Arkansas State teams.

Men’s basketball newcomers moved in over the weekend. Bryan Hodgson’s Red Wolves are already on the court for summer workouts. A-State will delve deep into analytics.

“What we’ll do over the course of the next eight weeks is we’ll stat every single shot we’ll take in practice,” Hodgson said in a Tuesday press conference. “We watch film every single day. Our guys, four weeks in, they’ll be able to look at their shot geography and it’ll tell them, you shoot 32% on pull up two’s. That is .64 per possession that you are losing every single basketball game you play. Then they can understand why we are asking them to tighten up on their shots.”

A-State bolstered their roster in May and June. The addition of Arkansas guard Derrian Ford definitely turned heads all over the Natural State.

“It was one of the most genuine and refreshing processes for me in my last 8 years, going into 9 as a Division 1 coach,” Hodgson added. “All the questions he asked were the right questions, it wasn’t me me me, Derrian wants to win, Derrian wants to play, Derrian wants to compete, and loves the state of Arkansas. We reached out of the gate when he entered the portal, and my first question to him was, what took so long, and then from there we just built a genuine relationship.”

The non-conference schedule is taking shape and there’s a Big Ten test. The Red Wolves travel to Iowa on November 17th.

“We’re working hard to get some quality opponents here at home, at least 1 or 2 NCAA tournament quality opponents here in first national bank arena. We are going to play one of the hardest schedules in Arkansas State Basketball play in the last 10 to 15 years. I’m a firm believer that yo should test yourself in the non-conference, so you can prepare yourself for the Sun Belt, which is a extremely strong league.”

You can watch the entire press conference above.

2023 State of A-State

- Football

- Women’s Soccer

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.