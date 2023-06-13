Arkansas designer to compete on Project Runway

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) - An Arkansas designer is making her way back to Project Runway.

Kortu Monmolou, a Little Rock designer, is returning to Project Runway for a chance to win $250,000.

Monmolou previously competed in 2010 and is ready to put Little Rock on the map.

According to KATV, Monmolou said competing for such a prize comes with a lot of pressure.

“You’re competing against yourself,” she explained. “I kept saying none of these people are my competition. I’m my competition.”

Monmolou said the show served as a jump start for my career. By the show’s end, she said she was dressing celebrities and everyday people, even creating a line of jewelry for Dillard’s department stores.

