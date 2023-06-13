Arkansas State 1B Brandon Hager selected to ABCA All-Region Team

Postseason honors continued to roll in for Arkansas State baseball’s Brandon Hager, who earned Second-Team American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings All-South Region honors Tuesday.

The power-hitting first baseman becomes A-State’s first all-region selection since Kyle MacDonald’s first-team honor in 2018.

Hager led the Red Wolves in batting (.346), home runs (15), RBIs (55), hit-by-pitches (16), slugging (.657), on base percentage (.500) and total bases (119) while finishing tied for the team lead in hits (63). His on-base percentage and OPS of 1.157 ranked third in the Sun Belt Conference. In league play, Hager was just as impressive, slashing .347/.786/.529 with 12 homers and 34 RBIs.

The Festus, Mo., native’s 55 runs driven in is the most since Matt Burgess drove in 58 in 2014. He also reached base in 42 consecutive games to end the year, the most by a Red Wolf since Zach George ended the 2015 season with a 55-game on-base streak.

Hager’s 15 homers is tied for second in program history in single-season round trippers, while his 25 career long balls ties him for third in school history with Murray Watts (2008-10).

