Arkansas State reveals 2023 volleyball schedule

Entering his second season as head coach of the Arkansas State volleyball program, Brian Gerwig announced an exciting 2023 schedule on Tuesday.

The 2023 slate features 11 home matches inside First National Bank Arena, beginning with the first weekend of competition. After a preseason exhibition match at Ole Miss on August 19, the Red Wolves welcome Louisiana Tech, North Alabama and in-state foe Little Rock to Jonesboro for season-opening matches on August 25-26.

A-State then travels for the remainder of non-conference play, beginning with three matches in Houston, Texas, against Prairie View A&M, Penn and host Houston Christian (Sept. 1-2). The following weekend (Sept. 8-9), the Scarlet and Black will take on Eastern Illinois, Southern Illinois and Alabama A&M in Carbondale, Ill., before rounding out pre-conference action in Springfield, Mo., against Western Illinois, Lindenwood and Missouri State.

Sun Belt Conference play begins Sept. 22-23, with the Red Wolves traveling for two matches at Georgia Southern. A-State’s conference home opener is slated for Sept. 29, with the first of two contests against Louisiana before four straight on the road at South Alabama (Oct. 6-7) and Troy (Oct. 13-14).

The Red Wolves return to First National Bank Arena for six of their last eight contests, beginning with a four-match home stand versus Southern Miss (Oct. 19-20) and Texas State (Oct. 27-28). A trip to ULM (Nov. 3-4) rounds out the road slate before A-State returns home to face Marshall (Nov. 10-11) in the final two matches of the regular season.

The 2023 Sun Belt Conference Championship returns to Foley, Ala., and will be held Nov. 15-19, at the Foley Events Center.

Season tickets are available for purchase by calling the A-State Ticket Office at 870-972-2781 or by visiting AStateRedWolves.com/tickets.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Fans can follow the team on Twitter (@AStateVB) and Instagram (astatevb) along with liking the Arkansas State Red Wolves Volleyball page on Facebook for the latest news and updates regarding the team.

2023 ARKANSAS STATE VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 25 – Little Rock

Aug. 25 – Louisiana Tech

Aug. 26 – North Alabama

Sept. 1 – vs Prairie View A&M (Houston, Texas)

Sept. 1 – at Houston Christian

Sept. 2 – vs Penn (Houston, Texas)

Sept. 8 – vs Eastern Illinois (Carbondale, Ill.)

Sept. 8 – at Southern Illinois

Sept. 9 – vs Alabama A&M (Carbondale, Ill.)

Sept. 15 – vs Western Illinois (Springfield, Mo.)

Sept. 15 – vs Lindenwood (Springfield, Mo.)

Sept. 16 – at Missouri State

Sept. 22 – at Georgia Southern*

Sept. 23 – at Georgia Southern*

Sept. 29 – Louisiana*

Sept. 30 – Louisiana*

Oct. 6 – at South Alabama*

Oct. 7 – at South Alabama*

Oct. 13 – at Troy*

Oct. 14 – at Troy*

Oct. 19 – Southern Miss*

Oct. 20 – Southern Miss*

Oct. 27 – Texas State*

Oct. 28 – Texas State*

Nov. 3 – at ULM*

Nov. 4 – at ULM*

Nov. 10 – Marshall*

Nov. 11 – Marshall*

Nov. 15-19 – Sun Belt Conference Championship (Foley, Ala.)

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.