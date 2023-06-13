Energy Alert
Ashley Furniture recalls recliners, sofas over fire hazards

The company said the LED lighting in its Signature Design’s cupholders can overheat and spark a...
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Ashley Furniture Industries, LLC is recalling hundreds of thousands of power sofas and recliners over fire fears.

The company said the LED lighting in the cupholders of its Signature Design’s Party Time loveseats, sofas, and recliners can overheat and spark a fire.

There have been at least six reports of the lighting overheating and causing fire and smoke damage, as well as damaged furniture. There have been no reported injuries.

The recall affects about 253,000 units, including about 9,450 sold in Canada, sold between November 2018 and March 2023 by Ashley Homestores and other furniture stores.

Consumers should immediately unplug the furniture and contact Ashley Furniture for a free repair.

The following model numbers are included in the recall:

Loveseat

  • 3700318
  • 3700418
  • 3700318C
  • 3700418C

Sofa

  • 3700315
  • 3700415
  • 3700315C
  • 3700415C

Recliner

  • 3700313
  • 3700413
  • 3700313C
  • 3700413C

The model numbers are located on a barcode at the bottom of each unit.

For more information, contact Ashley Furniture Industries toll-free at 866-482-2893 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.ashleyfurniture.com and click on the “Product Recalls” link at the bottom of the page.

