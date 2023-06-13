Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

LIVE: Bidens host Juneteenth celebration at White House

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden host a celebration to commemorate Juneteenth. (POOL)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host a Juneteenth concert Tuesday night at the White House.

The concert is a “celebration of community, culture and music,” according to the White House, and is scheduled to feature musicians including Jennifer Hudson and Method Man.

Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021 to commemorate when the last enslaved people in the U.S. learned of their freedom, which took place on June 19, 1865.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Paulman
Murder suspect captured after escaping jail in county vehicle
A crash with injuries has shut down four out of five lanes of Johnson Avenue.
Crash with injuries shuts down Johnson Avenue
Sheriff Shane Russell said the suspect spray-painted “multiple satanic symbols" on the church...
Sheriff’s office investigating church vandalism
Crash stalls afternoon rush hour
Crash stalls afternoon rush hour
Pat Sajak, left, and Vanna White, from "Wheel of Fortune," attend a ceremony honoring Harry...
Pat Sajak announces ‘Wheel of Fortune’ retirement, says upcoming season will be his last as host

Latest News

South Carolina’s teacher shortage has only worsened over the last several years, but a...
‘Undervalued, undersupported’: Missouri teacher burnout is main retention challenge, survey finds
A Little Rock Designer is set to return to Project Runway for $250,000.
Arkansas designer to compete on Project Runway
FILE - Author Cormac McCarthy attends the premiere of "The Road" in New York on Nov. 16, 2009.
Cormac McCarthy, lauded author of ‘The Road’ and ‘No Country for Old Men,’ dies at 89
Former President Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 charges during a historic arraignment Tuesday.
Former President Trump: Arrest, plea in federal court