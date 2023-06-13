Body cam video shows police officer during DWI arrest

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police arrested 25-year-old Steven Lee Bryant Williams on Friday, May 26, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and careless and prohibited.

Williams was a Jonesboro Police Officer who was let go after news of his arrest came out.

State Police body camera video show officers arrive on the scene of an accident where Williams and a motorcyclist crashed.

Williams tells the officer that there was no way to avoid the collision.

“He was stopped in the middle of the road. He had just pulled out,” Williams said.

After speaking with the motorcycle driver, the officer said the motorcyclist was a distance away and did not just pull out.

“Here is my issue with it that, the county road is way back there that he pulled off of,” the officers said.

After the conversation, the trooper starts asking Williams questions about what he has been doing that night.

“Have you been drinking anything?” to which Williams replied, “I had a couple beers earlier, like hours ago”

The officer said he could smell it on Williams’s breath and asked him to take a sobriety test. After the test, the trooper asks Williams what he thinks the breathalyzer result will be.

“Maybe a .04, I started drinking around 3:30 p.m. I had like six or seven beers,” Williams said.

Williams blew a .08, resulting in officers taking Williams into custody. According to court documents, he is awaiting trial on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 9 a.m. in the Jonesboro District Court.

