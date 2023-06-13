Energy Alert
Credit Union employee accused of embezzling $17k from her grandfather

Isis Pinkston
Isis Pinkston(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Credit Union employee is accused of embezzling $17,000 from her grandfather.

Isis Pinkston, 29, is charged with theft of property.

Officers received a call about the embezzlement on Feb. 22 at the CN/IC Employees Credit Union on 2005 Nonconnah Boulevard.

Officers spoke with the manager who told them Pinkston was embezzling money from her grandfather’s account to hers.

The manager also said that Pinkston would log into the assistant manager’s account and approve transactions without her consent.

Police say Pinkston’s grandfather called the Credit Union on Feb. 14 saying he did not receive his bank statements in Nov. or Dec. of 2022.

She started transferring money into her account on Nov. 16, 2022, through Feb. 13, 2023. Pinkston had a total of 12 unauthorized transactions with $17,000 stolen, according to police.

On March 10, police did a photo lineup in which the manager identified Pinkston as the person who stole money from an account.

