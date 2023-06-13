Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing Kennett, Mo. 6-month-old boy

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a 6-month-old boy reported missing in Kennett, Missouri.

Kota Hicks was reported missing around 10:19 p.m. on Monday, June 12.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 45-year-old Crystal Abernathy Grills, the grandmother of Hicks, is accused of not bringing they baby home by 10 p.m. on Monday and has reportedly declined to do.

MSHP said family told police Abernathy Grills is a known drug user and may possibly be under the influence of a narcotic.

Abernathy Grills is 5-foot-11-inches tall, weighs 220 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

MSHP said she could be driving a silver or grey 2013 Dodge Charger with Missouri plates, with unknown registration and a damaged front bumper held on by zip ties.

Hicks is 1-foot-6-inches tall, weighs 18 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

It is unknown what he was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts or has seen Hicks and/or Abernathy Grills is urged to contact police or the Kennett Police Department at 573-888-4622.

