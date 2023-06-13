Energy Alert
Farmers thankful for weekend rain, hope for more

By Hayden Savage
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Many farmers are thankful for Northeast Arkansas’s rain over the weekend but say much more is needed to resolve the dry conditions.

Thursday’s drought monitor showed portions of Clay, Craighead, Greene, and Lawrence County to be in D1 level drought.

Some received up to 2 ½ inches, while some received none.

“It probably will rain like it did last year, but right now, they’ve got 30-40% for a day here and day there, and that’s just little popup showers. Some places last week got as much as 2 ½ inches in just a small area, but for the most part, on this side of the ridge, we were a tenth or two at most,” said Lawrence County Farmer Greg Gill.

Gill said his land north of Walnut Ridge hadn’t received decent rain since May, meaning his equipment is working overtime earlier than normal.

“We’ve already replaced four wells, and another already on schedule to be pulled and see what’s wrong with it,” Gill added. “Normally, we don’t have well trouble until July or August, but because we’ve been pumping since the second week of May, it’s more taxing on it.”

