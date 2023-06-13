Hoxie City Council to discuss “crossbow” ordinance

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas town will hear an ordinance restricting the use of crossbows in city limits.

In its monthly meeting, Hoxie City Council was expected to discuss a crossbow ordinance.

The ordinance would require crossbow users to check in with the mayor, police chief, or code enforcement officer before firing one in city limits.

Mayor Dennis Coggins told K8 News the ordinance came about after a group of people was nearly hit by a crossbow arrow fired by someone target practicing.

The ordinance leaves some unsure of how to feel around town.

“As far as safety, I think it’s a good idea,” said Hoxie Resident Verna Coats. “Personally, my family hunts, and we do sight in our crossbows at our residence, but there are not properties that we shoot toward when we do that.”

Longtime resident Lonnie Smith said it’s not unlikely for him to sight in his crossbow in his front yard.

“I’ve got a yard here that’s 75 yards from my porch to the end of our property, and me and my grandson sight in our bows in there,” Smith explained. “It won’t be a big hassle for me to check in with the mayor. I wouldn’t have a problem with it, but I don’t think it’s necessary to have the ordinance.”

Ronald Gaither explained he’s never had a problem when sighting his crossbow in city limits and hopes the ordinance isn’t passed.

“We fire a couple of times. If we have to go every time we want to do that, I think that’s ridiculous,” Gaither said.

A vote was expected to be taken on Tuesday evening during the city council about the ordinance.

