Inmate behind bars after hours long search through small town

PARKIN, Ark. (KAIT) - A manhunt for an escaped inmate had a community on edge Monday night as law enforcement spent the day searching for Jonathan Paulman.

Paulman was charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse back in January and escaped from the St. Francis County Detention Center over the weekend but was captured Monday night in Cross County near Parkin.

The search was narrowed down to County Road 800 when police recovered the vehicle Paulman used to escape nearby, as many locals saw the search taking place.

“Earlier yesterday, the U.S. Marshalls and stuff checked out the RV park on 64 where they checked out a lot of the trailers and stuff,” Brandon Humphries said.

Humphries lives in Parkin and said officers were looking all over at first, but on County Road 800, where James Pendley and his family live, they were one of those houses Humphries talked about getting searched.

“They searched our place and then went down there and searched that place, and then last night around 10:00 p.m., they found him down there somewhere,” Humphries said.

Officers parked off Highway 64 and made trips up and down the county road until they could pinpoint Paulman’s location, which Pendley said was too close for comfort.

“It was wild him being so close to the house, you know, because he was less than a mile from here,” Pendley said.

There was no struggle during the arrest and Paulman was brought into custody.

