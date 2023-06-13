Energy Alert
June 13: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We have another seasonably cool day ahead, with temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

Slight rain chances hang out with us throughout the first part of the morning before we dry out in the afternoon.

I cannot rule out an isolated shower or two overnight, but the best rain chances move in tomorrow.

As we go into the latter part of the week, summer returns with temperatures in the low 90s.

Meteorologist Jace Passmore has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Maddie Sexton joins us live with what you can expect at two community meetings today involving the sports complex coming to Jonesboro.

We’ll walk you through a new video released by Arkansas State Police of the arrest of a now-former Jonesboro police officer.

And later, a look at ways to protect your digital assets from becoming the target of thieves.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

