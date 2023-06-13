Skillet, Theory of a Deadman tour stopping in Arkansas

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A “Rock Resurrection” will take place later this year in Arkansas.

Skillet and Theory of a Deadman are bringing their tour to Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

The rock bands will hit the stage with special guests Saint Asonia at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 16, at 10 a.m. and range in price from $40.50 to $60.50. There is a six-ticket limit per household.

Tickets can be purchased at the arena box office or at ticketmaster.com.

