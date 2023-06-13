Energy Alert
Taco Bell employee facing charges after spitting on police officer

A Taco Bell employee faces multiple charges after police say the 17-year-old employee assaulted...
A Taco Bell employee faces multiple charges after police say the 17-year-old employee assaulted the manager and threatened police officers.(Jonesboro Police Dept.)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Taco Bell employee faces multiple charges after police say they assaulted the manager and threatened police officers.

According to the incident report, Jonesboro police were called to the Taco Bell on Caraway Rd. on Saturday, June 10, at 3:44 p.m. to an unruly employee refusing to leave.

Taco Bell Manager John Jones told police the 17-year-old employee, whose name was not released, had an attitude and was asked to go home for the day. The employee responded by spitting and shoving Jones in the doorframe, according to the incident report.

Jones suffered minor injuries from the employee.

Officers detained the suspect due to their aggressive nature.

As police took the employee outside, the employee propped their feet against the door frame to keep from going outside.

As officers put the suspect in the patrol car, one of the police officers said the suspect spit on them.

Jonesboro police delivered the suspect to the Craighead County Juvenile Detention Center. On the way there, police say the suspect threatened to kill the officer and their family.

Police also uncovered a pipe with marijuana residue-gold off the suspect.

The employee faces multiple charges, including battery in the 3rd-degree, resisting arrest, and terroristic threatening, among a slew of other charges.

