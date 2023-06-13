Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Wynne High School releases renderings of temporary school

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Wynne High School will have a temporary new home that they will be in for the next few years.

Wynne unveiled renderings of their temporary high school location.

Renderings show what the temporary school will look like right behind the administration building.

School Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Moore said this is not going to be just trailers but something students can be proud of.

“To get this up and running, and hopefully, the plan is to have it ready for when kids start, it gives hope to the kids, it gives hope for the families, and really makes it feel like a campus,” Dr. Moore said.

They hope to have the temporary space ready to go by the end of July when school starts,

Moore said weather permitting, they are still on schedule.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Paulman
Murder suspect captured after escaping jail in county vehicle
A crash with injuries has shut down four out of five lanes of Johnson Avenue.
Crash with injuries shuts down Johnson Avenue
Sheriff Shane Russell said the suspect spray-painted “multiple satanic symbols" on the church...
Sheriff’s office investigating church vandalism
Crash stalls afternoon rush hour
Crash stalls afternoon rush hour
Pat Sajak, left, and Vanna White, from "Wheel of Fortune," attend a ceremony honoring Harry...
Pat Sajak announces ‘Wheel of Fortune’ retirement, says upcoming season will be his last as host

Latest News

this is county road 800 in Cross County where police were able to find the suspect who escaped...
Inmate behind bars after hours long search through small town
In its monthly meeting, Hoxie City Council was expected to discuss a crossbow ordinance.
Hoxie City Council to discuss “crossbow” ordinance
Many farmers are thankful for Northeast Arkansas’s rain over the weekend but say much more is...
Farmers thankful for weekend rain, hope for more
Farmers thankful for weekend rain, hope for more