Wynne High School releases renderings of temporary school

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Wynne High School will have a temporary new home that they will be in for the next few years.

Wynne unveiled renderings of their temporary high school location.

Renderings show what the temporary school will look like right behind the administration building.

School Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Moore said this is not going to be just trailers but something students can be proud of.

“To get this up and running, and hopefully, the plan is to have it ready for when kids start, it gives hope to the kids, it gives hope for the families, and really makes it feel like a campus,” Dr. Moore said.

They hope to have the temporary space ready to go by the end of July when school starts,

Moore said weather permitting, they are still on schedule.

