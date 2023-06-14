$6.5 million of cocaine removed during traffic stop
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LONOKE, Ark. (KAIT) - Two suspects are behind bars after Arkansas police seized over 140 pounds of an illegal drug.
On Monday, June 12, around 8:20 p.m., Arkansas State Police made a traffic stop on Interstate 40 near Lonoke to a truck hauling a track hoe.
When ASP stopped the truck, they found it transporting 146 pounds of cocaine.
Officials say the street value is estimated to be over $6.5 million.
ASP took the suspects into custody and charged accordingly.
