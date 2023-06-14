Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

$6.5 million of cocaine removed during traffic stop

Arkansas State Police seized over 140 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop in Lonoke.
Arkansas State Police seized over 140 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop in Lonoke.(Source: Arkansas State Police)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONOKE, Ark. (KAIT) - Two suspects are behind bars after Arkansas police seized over 140 pounds of an illegal drug.

On Monday, June 12, around 8:20 p.m., Arkansas State Police made a traffic stop on Interstate 40 near Lonoke to a truck hauling a track hoe.

When ASP stopped the truck, they found it transporting 146 pounds of cocaine.

Officials say the street value is estimated to be over $6.5 million.

ASP took the suspects into custody and charged accordingly.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Paulman
Murder suspect captured after escaping jail in county vehicle
A crash with injuries has shut down four out of five lanes of Johnson Avenue.
Crash with injuries shuts down Johnson Avenue
Sheriff Shane Russell said the suspect spray-painted “multiple satanic symbols" on the church...
Sheriff’s office investigating church vandalism
Crash stalls afternoon rush hour
Crash stalls afternoon rush hour
Pat Sajak, left, and Vanna White, from "Wheel of Fortune," attend a ceremony honoring Harry...
Pat Sajak announces ‘Wheel of Fortune’ retirement, says upcoming season will be his last as host

Latest News

The city of Pleasant Plains is close to finding out if a grant will help with its sewer...
Pleasant Plains awaits grant for sewer system
The city of Pleasant Plains is looking to pass an ordinance to help bring noise down in the...
Pleasant Plains city council passes truck ordinance
Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump National Doral resort in Doral, Fla., Monday,...
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he illegally kept classified documents
Red Wolves in 90: GCT alum Zane Butler added to Men's Hoops roster, Football holds Future Stars Camp