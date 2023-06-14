Funeral arrangements made for Arkansas teen who drowned while saving friend’s life

MARKED TREE, Ark. (WMC) - Funeral arrangements have been made for the 17-year-old son of a Marion police officer who died while saving his friend’s life.

Aaron Dexter died Thursday while he and his friends were out swimming in a river near Rivervale in Poinsett County.

According to his father, Officer John Dexter, Aaron’s friend jumped off a bridge and got caught in an underwater current.

Aaron then jumped off the bridge to save her and bring her back to the riverbank.

Both grabbed a tree branch for safety, but his father said the branch snapped and the current pulled Aaron away.

According to his obituary, Aaron was a senior at Marked Tree High School and loved fashion, shoes, clothes, Valentino cologne, and his hair. He also dreamed of starting his own online clothing store.

A visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Marked Tree Elementary School gym, to be followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. at Delancey Funeral Home in Marked Tree, Arkansas.

