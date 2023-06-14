Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Funeral arrangements made for Arkansas teen who drowned while saving friend’s life

Aaron Dexter
Aaron Dexter(John Dexter)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARKED TREE, Ark. (WMC) - Funeral arrangements have been made for the 17-year-old son of a Marion police officer who died while saving his friend’s life.

Aaron Dexter died Thursday while he and his friends were out swimming in a river near Rivervale in Poinsett County.

According to his father, Officer John Dexter, Aaron’s friend jumped off a bridge and got caught in an underwater current.

Aaron then jumped off the bridge to save her and bring her back to the riverbank.

Both grabbed a tree branch for safety, but his father said the branch snapped and the current pulled Aaron away.

According to his obituary, Aaron was a senior at Marked Tree High School and loved fashion, shoes, clothes, Valentino cologne, and his hair. He also dreamed of starting his own online clothing store.

A visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Marked Tree Elementary School gym, to be followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. at Delancey Funeral Home in Marked Tree, Arkansas.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Taco Bell employee faces multiple charges after police say the 17-year-old employee assaulted...
Taco Bell employee accused of spitting on police officer
The search is over for a missing 6-month-old Kennett, Missouri boy.
Missing Kennett, Mo. 6-month-old boy found safe
The body camera video where you can see the arrest of a former Jonesboro Police Officer getting...
Body cam video shows police officer during DWI arrest
Jonathan Paulman
Murder suspect captured after escaping jail in county vehicle
A magnitude 2.3 earthquake was recorded in southeast Missouri on Tuesday afternoon, June 13.
M2.3 earthquake recorded near Hayward, Mo.

Latest News

June 14: What you need to know
Arkansas State Police seized over 140 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop in Lonoke.
$6.5 million of cocaine removed during traffic stop
The city of Pleasant Plains is close to finding out if a grant will help with its sewer...
Pleasant Plains awaits grant for sewer system
The city of Pleasant Plains is looking to pass an ordinance to help bring noise down in the...
Pleasant Plains city council passes truck ordinance