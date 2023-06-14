Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

GRAPHIC: Toxic algae bloom is sickening and killing marine mammals on California coast

GRAPHIC: Emergency rescues of marine mammals are taking place up and down the central coast this week in response to a toxic algae bloom. (Source: KEYT/CNN)
By KEYT staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Emergency rescues of marine mammals are taking place up and down the central California coast this week in response to a toxic algae bloom.

A major effort is underway to save as many sea lions and dolphins as possible.

An emergency rescue of a sick sea lion on Hendry’s Beach in Santa Barbara on Tuesday was a tough battle.

The Channel Islands Marine and Wildlife Institute had a rapid response of volunteers.

They were careful but still needed the help of beach visitors to get the animal into a large crate.

Even though it was ill, the sea lion put up a struggle.

“Yeah, that poor guy did not want to go into the little cargo area ‘cause we don’t have the ability to explain to him we are here to help him,” said Trevor Wilkinson, a beach visitor.

He and his son were-front line helpers.

“To see a 12-year-old boy with some natural empathy is awesome, right? And that’s really important too, that we do that to our young men,” Wilkinson said.

The sea lion was affected by rising toxins in an algae bloom offshore that’s impacting small fish, its food source.

“You can tell he’s already disoriented, not able to focus. Poor guy, looked like he was pretty scared,” Wilkinson said.

There were other sick sea lions on the beach nearby in areas marked by the rescue teams to keep the public out.

Some were moving around and might return to the ocean, but timing is essential to save their lives.

“They can dissipate the toxin from their body within a 24-to-72 hour period. If we can get to them and get fluids into them and other treatments, we feel it helps them out,” said Ken Hughes of Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute.

Since last week, the marine life impacted by the algae bloom and toxins has been significant.

“We’ve received over 100 calls and dealing with 20 different animals on the beach,” Hughes said.

This is one of many rescues along the coastlines, and they have to move very quickly to get the animal up to Gaviota where it can get treatment immediately at their center.

This week, about 15 dolphins along the Santa Barbara and Ventura County coastlines have come ashore, presumably with the same illness, but there were no known rescues.

“We try to respond to them if we can, but generally by the time we get there they have already passed,” Hughes said.

Copyright 2023 KEYT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Taco Bell employee faces multiple charges after police say the 17-year-old employee assaulted...
Taco Bell employee accused of spitting on police officer
The search is over for a missing 6-month-old Kennett, Missouri boy.
Missing Kennett, Mo. 6-month-old boy found safe
The body camera video where you can see the arrest of a former Jonesboro Police Officer getting...
Body cam video shows police officer during DWI arrest
Jonathan Paulman
Murder suspect captured after escaping jail in county vehicle
A magnitude 2.3 earthquake was recorded in southeast Missouri on Tuesday afternoon, June 13.
M2.3 earthquake recorded near Hayward, Mo.

Latest News

FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and other top policymakers have indicated that...
The Federal Reserve will likely leave interest rates alone for the first time in 15 months
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on...
Ex-NSA employee gets 14 days in jail for storming Capitol with members of white nationalist movement
FILE - In this April 17, 2007 file photo, exhibitors work on laptop computers in front of an...
Google must break up digital ad business over competition concerns, European regulators say
Burglars take the doors off the hinges to target some Iowa businesses. (KCCI, DEEP PAUDEL, CNN)
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Burglars use unusual technique to break into businesses