Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

‘I’m dumbfounded.’ Family reacts after woman found dead on side of highway

A father speaks out after his daughter is found dead. Her boyfriend was arrested in connection with her death.
By Rob Polansky, Audrey Russo and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINTON, N.H. (WFSB/Gray News) – The family of a Connecticut woman who was found dead on the side of the highway in New Hampshire is speaking out.

New Hampshire State Police said they identified a woman whose body was found in the breakdown lane of a highway and made an arrest last week.

Troopers identified the woman as 27-year-old Gina Maiorano of Henniker, New Hampshire. Maiorano was found on Interstate 89 north just before 12:15 a.m. on June 5. Troopers released her identity on Tuesday following an autopsy the day before.

Police initially sought the public’s help in identifying her through a photo of a bird feather tattoo. This tattoo is what led police to identifying her.

Her family said they got a phone call from officers asking if Gina Maiorano had any tattoos.

Her cousin, Brittany Wambolt, said the family searched online, finding articles that explained why they got that phone call.

Court documents said Gina Maiorano somehow fell out of the car she was riding in with her boyfriend, 30-year-old Thomas Shane Hanley, dying of blunt impact injuries to the head. She was also covered in road rash. According to the New Hampshire chief medical examiner Dr. Jennie Duval, Gina Maiorano’s manner of death was inconclusive.

Court filings show Hanley didn’t stop the car, calling police the next day after he saw the picture of Gina Maiorano’s tattoo.

Police arrested Hanley, also of Henniker, on charges of felony conduct after an accident, breach of bail and stalking.

According to court documents, Gina Maiorano had a protective order against Hanley following a January domestic violence incident.

Gina’s father, Anthony Maiorano, said the couple seemed to be getting along better in recent months.

“We had visited recently. We had a nice visit,” said Anthony Maiorano.

Family members say Gina Maiorano and Hanley had left Connecticut and moved to New Hampshire, where they say she had recently completed a drug rehabilitation program.

“All seemed well. I’m dumbfounded,” said Anthony Maiorano.

In court documents, Hanley’s father reported to police the couple had used meth the night Gina Maiorano died.

In a tragic situation, Gina Maiorano’s dad is trying to find peace and focus on the two kids she left behind.

“The most important thing is what happens from here. We have the two young ones to worry about, and we’re going to have to work together,” said Anthony Maiorano.

Her family set up a GoFundMe for the children.

New Hampshire State police said they continue to investigate the incident, along with the circumstances that led up to it.

They also said there was no known danger to the public.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Taco Bell employee faces multiple charges after police say the 17-year-old employee assaulted...
Taco Bell employee accused of spitting on police officer
The search is over for a missing 6-month-old Kennett, Missouri boy.
Missing Kennett, Mo. 6-month-old boy found safe
The body camera video where you can see the arrest of a former Jonesboro Police Officer getting...
Body cam video shows police officer during DWI arrest
Jonathan Paulman
Murder suspect captured after escaping jail in county vehicle
A magnitude 2.3 earthquake was recorded in southeast Missouri on Tuesday afternoon, June 13.
M2.3 earthquake recorded near Hayward, Mo.

Latest News

FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and other top policymakers have indicated that...
The Federal Reserve will likely leave interest rates alone for the first time in 15 months
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on...
Ex-NSA employee gets 14 days in jail for storming Capitol with members of white nationalist movement
FILE - In this April 17, 2007 file photo, exhibitors work on laptop computers in front of an...
Google must break up digital ad business over competition concerns, European regulators say
Burglars take the doors off the hinges to target some Iowa businesses. (KCCI, DEEP PAUDEL, CNN)
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Burglars use unusual technique to break into businesses