June 14: What you need to know

(WBNG 12 News)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We will start to see warmer temperatures today, with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

We will have to watch for some thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening.

Thursday looks mostly dry, but rain chances return to the Friday and Father’s Day forecast.

Heading into next week, rain chances fall once again as temperatures return to the 90s.

Meteorologist Jace Passmore has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson now finds himself at odds with some in his party; what people say about his run for the White House.

The U.S. Supreme Court could decide Arkansas’ congressional districts; we’ll explain how.

What do some food labels mean when buying groceries at the store? Find out what to look out for.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

