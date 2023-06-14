Kyler Carmack named a NCBWA Freshman All-American

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Kyler Carmack made history for the Red Wolves on the diamond.

He’s the first player in Arkansas State baseball history to be selected as a NCBWA Freshman All-American. The Cabot native was a 2nd Team selection.

The righthanded pitcher went 5-3 in 12 starts this season, his 3.23 ERA was good for 2nd in the Sun Belt. He also ranked top 10 in the conference in opponent’s batting average (.242).

Carmack went 6+ innings in 5 of starts this past season, recording a season-high 7 strikeouts against Old Dominion in May. He also had a bit of success with the bat, getting on base 11 times in 29 plate appearances. Kyler’s best performance was a 3-hit day, including a walk, 2 doubles and an RBI against Illinois State.

Carmack entered the transfer portal earlier this month, he committed to Ole Miss.

