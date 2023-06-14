Marmol still has it, but hope is getting harder to hold after Cardinals fall flat again Tuesday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - You know it’s bad when you’ve lost the beer vendors.

A roving beverage salesman within earshot of the press box Tuesday night at Busch Stadium had stumbled upon a new tagline as the Cardinals trailed the Giants by a touchdown in the middle innings.

Drink his product, he suggested, and the baseball executive who put together this last-place roster might seem more competent in his role. Harsh.

But at this point, liquid courage might not be the worst idea in the world for those looking to stomach the remainder of this summer of St. Louis baseball.

The Cardinals entered play on Tuesday losing 11 of their past 15 games. Seven of those losses came by just one run. Tuesday, though, was a good old-fashioned beatdown as the San Francisco offense unloaded on Jack Flaherty for six earned runs, chasing him from the contest in the fifth inning of an 11-3 win over St. Louis.

The inning before Flaherty’s demise, his confrontation with Giants first baseman Lamonte Wade Jr. led to a benches-clearing moment between the two teams. Flaherty seemed to take exception to Wade’s antics as a base runner at second base, with the television broadcast offering glimpses into an ongoing discussion, of sorts.

From what the cameras showed, Flaherty was doing a lot of the talking, gesturing and shouting toward the runner during and after a Thairo Estrada at-bat ended in a strikeout.

Both Flaherty and Cardinals manager Oli Marmol downplayed the event postgame.

“Just playing the game,” Flaherty repeated.

For weeks, we’ve wondered whether a scuffle on the field might be the type of event that could spark a Cardinals team that has presented as rather lifeless during their sprint to the bottom of the National League standings. But even after some team leaders showed some fight in the brief war that saw only words and no real physical interactions between the two sides, the Cardinals returned promptly to their flat play on the diamond.

Whereas Marmol was reticent after Monday’s loss, he approached the podium Tuesday in a more pensive and emotionally reflective mood when looking to explain his strategies in guiding the Cardinals through this valley in their season.

“It’s tough. It really is,” Marmol said. “You continue to love on those guys. Let them know that they’re good enough. Let them know that they’re worth it. The reality is, the rest of the world is telling them that they’re not. They’ll come out of it. It doesn’t look like it at the moment, I’ll tell you that. But they will. And they’ll be better for it. But there are some guys kind of struggling and trying to get out of it. But it hasn’t been easy.

“Part of me wishes every one of you could actually sit in that clubhouse on a day-to-day basis for the entirety of the preparation that goes into it. The conversations that take place. Staff-to-player, but even more player-to-player. Because what’s going on once that game starts and the final score is very different than what you would think if you were sitting in there and listening to what’s going on.

“It sucks. We lost again. But I believe in this group and the way they’re going about it. I really do.”

St. Louis finished the night a respectable 3-for-10 with runners in scoring position, but nine more runners were left on base for a team that has scored three or fewer runs 12 times over its past 16 games. Although Tuesday was an example of both the starting and relief pitching faltering for St. Louis, that’s an anomaly relative to recent outings. But the purported powerful offense simply hasn’t shown its face with much frequency of late for the Cardinals.

If the season ended today, the Cardinals would have a top-five pick in next year’s MLB Draft. The team’s manager understands the frustration of the fan base when it comes to that reality. He continues to insist that his team shares those frustrations as he works to guide his clubhouse through a stretch of professional disappointment that is unprecedented for many of the faces in that room.

“Walking some guys through some difficult times right now,” Marmol said. “At the end of the day, some guys are going through stuff they haven’t gone through in their career and they’re frustrated about it.”

Fans have grown weary of the team reinforcing its process amid such a substantial losing stretch, and frustrations are beginning to boil over in the form of boos and upper-deck heckling. The Cardinals sit at 14 games below .500, the same as their previous low-water mark at 10-24 earlier in the year—a fact that simply doesn’t jibe well with the intent Marmol sees his team bringing to the table behind closed doors.

“No doubt about it. It does,” Marmol replied to whether it makes the recent losing more frustrating when he considers the fact that the manager remains confident in the approach the team is taking behind the scenes. “Thinking through some of the conversations that took place today, you feel really good about it. The way they’re continuing to trust in one another and the way they’re going about it is—it’s really good. Some of those guys are leading extremely well.

“To get the result that we’re getting, it’s unfortunate. It sucks. There’s no other way to explain it. It’s, obviously, not what anybody wants. But it’s reality at the moment and we have to figure out a way out of it.”

