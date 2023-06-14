Energy Alert
Multiple agencies attend Walnut Ridge fire training

By Hayden Savage
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple fire departments will be in Walnut Ridge this week for training.

The City of Walnut Ridge offered its water treatment facility as a location for the Arkansas Fire Training Academy to use for training.

“It’s called core rope rescue training. We’re using our water treatment plant, which is one of our larger buildings in town. It gives us several real-world type challenges in a training environment to help us better prepare in case a situation arises,” said Walnut Ridge Fire Chief Chris Jones.

Throughout the week, firefighters will learn proper techniques and how to handle different situations.

On Wednesday, firefighters were taught how to remove a victim and rappel off tall structures.

Chief Jones said crews from Walnut Ridge, Hoxie, Batesville, and Maumelle were part of this week’s training.

