MUS football star, Arkansas recruit dies at 18

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dion Stutts, a standout athlete at Memphis University School died at 18 years old, school officials confirmed Wednesday.

Stutts was a senior at MUS and a member of the 2024 recruiting class for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps says Stutts was killed in an ATV crash, which happened Tuesday night on the Stutts’ family property along Barnarce Road in Batesville, Mississippi.

MUS says counselors will be available throughout the day Wednesday in Sue Hyde Gym in support of his classmates.

Arkansas Football released the following statement on his death:

“We are heartbroken over the passing of Dion Stutts. He was a tremendous young man with a bright future ahead of him. We were as excited to add him to our program as he was to be a Razorback. Our thoughts and prayers are with his mother Shante and father Dino along with his entire family as they deal with this loss.”

Dion Stutts recovers a fumble during MUS's game againt Briarcrest. (Action News 5)

The head football coach at Memphis University School is remembering Stutts as a star in and out of the classroom.

Coach Bobby Alston says people loved to have Stutts around because of his dynamic personality, adding that he was different than most students at MUS and had many other interests besides athletics.

“I think his love and passion was his farm. Going fishing, that kind of stuff. Always had his boots on when he came to school.” Alston said.

Stutts was an all-American wrestling champion and one of the top Memphis-area defensive linemen. As a three-star recruit, Stutts was committed to play at the University of Arkansas in March.

“Dion was universally loved by his teammates... loved by his opponents as well, just because of the kind of kid he was... [he] just tried to help make himself better and make others around him better,” Coach Alston said.

Funeral details have not been released at this time.

