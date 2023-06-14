Energy Alert
New clinic to tackle “paternal desert” in Lawrence County

St. Bernard’s Healthcare cut the ribbon on its new specialty clinic at the Lawrence Memorial...
St. Bernard’s Healthcare cut the ribbon on its new specialty clinic at the Lawrence Memorial Hospital, owned by Lawrence Healthcare in Walnut Ridge.(St. Bernard's Healthcare)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A new healthcare partnership in Lawrence County looks to tackle its title as a “paternal care desert.”

The term describes an area where paternal treatment is limited or unavailable.

St. Bernard’s Healthcare cut the ribbon on its new specialty clinic at the Lawrence Memorial Hospital, owned by Lawrence Healthcare in Walnut Ridge.

The clinic will provide prenatal care, wound care, and much more, which will help patients not have to travel as far for treatment.

“It’s comforting to know that I don’t have to drive all the way to Jonesboro, try to find the place it’s at because not everyone is familiar with Jonesboro, but I can just drive right here and have it done,” said Specialty Clinic Patient Jeanine Duncan.

Duncan, a Walnut Ridge resident, won’t have to travel as far to receive treatment, meaning less travel expense.

“I’ve spent $200-$300 or more just in this past six months because gas has been so high that it’s just benefit to have everything here and closer to me,” Duncan said.

The new clinic won’t completely resolve the “healthcare desert” in Lawrence County, but healthcare leaders say it’s a start.

“While it may not solve all of our issues, this is one of those that really take a step in the right direction. We’ll continue to grow and evolve and better serve our community,” said Lawrence Health President Josh Conlee.

Dr. Conlee said his organization’s partnership with St. Bernard’s is a win-win for the community.

“At the end of the day is going to allow us to provide better care and more care to our residents of Lawrence County and bringing it to our facility. It’s an excellent thing that we are doing,” Conlee added.

For more information on the clinic and a complete list of services, visit St. Bernard’s website.

