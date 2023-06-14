Energy Alert
Newport native Grant Black had stellar relief outing for Redbirds

Newport native Grant Black is pitching in AAA with the Memphis Redbirds.
Newport native Grant Black is pitching in AAA with the Memphis Redbirds.(Source: MILB.tv)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS (KAIT) - A Newport native continues his road to The Show.

Grant Black had a stellar relief outing for the Memphis Redbirds on June 9th. He struck out 4 in 2 shutout innings, allowing just 3 hits. Black has 25 K in 25 and a third innings of work this season. He’s 0-2 with a 7.11 earned run average, that ERA has dropped significantly over the last month.

Black is scheduled for his first start of 2023 today. Memphis is at Jacksonville for a doubleheader, Black will get the ball in Game 2.

2023 Player Pitching Game Log
Rk Date Lev Tm   Opp Inngs Dec IP H R ER BB SO HR HBP GSc AB 2B 3B IBB GDP SF SB CS PO BF Pit Str StL StS GB FB LD PU
12023-04-08AAA-ILMemphis RedbirdsNashville Sounds4-52.010024008000000001042257103100
22023-04-12AAA-ILMemphis Redbirds@Gwinnett Stripers9-91.0244311050000000083519541330
32023-04-16AAA-ILMemphis Redbirds@Gwinnett Stripers4-52.01003100700000000104422724201
42023-04-21AAA-ILMemphis RedbirdsIndianapolis Indians6-61.0222031050100000051913450220
52023-04-25AAA-ILMemphis Redbirds@Durham Bulls8-92.042211101020000000113924444512
62023-04-28AAA-ILMemphis Redbirds@Durham Bulls8-81.0000120030000000042413350100
72023-05-04AAA-ILMemphis RedbirdsJacksonville Jumbo Shrimp4-5L1.15661111910000000114225534410
82023-05-07AAA-ILMemphis RedbirdsJacksonville Jumbo Shrimp8-92.0100110060001000072414434100
92023-05-14AAA-ILMemphis Redbirds@Lehigh Valley IronPigs7-71.0100110030001000041711111110
102023-05-16AAA-ILMemphis RedbirdsGwinnett Stripers7-82.0100010070000000073422335100
112023-05-19AAA-ILMemphis RedbirdsGwinnett Stripers6-9L2.263302101410000000145236757530
122023-05-23AAA-ILMemphis RedbirdsNorfolk Tides3-41.2100110050001000062517454000
132023-05-27AAA-ILMemphis RedbirdsNorfolk Tides8-91.2211000061000100073018614310
142023-06-04AAA-ILMemphis Redbirds@Omaha Storm Chasers2-42.0622220011100100001357321334531
152023-06-09AAA-ILMemphis RedbirdsDurham Bulls6-72.0300040092000000093827471420
Provided by Baseball-Reference.com: View Original Table
Generated 6/14/2023.

