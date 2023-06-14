Newport native Grant Black had stellar relief outing for Redbirds

MEMPHIS (KAIT) - A Newport native continues his road to The Show.

Grant Black had a stellar relief outing for the Memphis Redbirds on June 9th. He struck out 4 in 2 shutout innings, allowing just 3 hits. Black has 25 K in 25 and a third innings of work this season. He’s 0-2 with a 7.11 earned run average, that ERA has dropped significantly over the last month.

Black is scheduled for his first start of 2023 today. Memphis is at Jacksonville for a doubleheader, Black will get the ball in Game 2.