Piggott and Brookland top list for safest cities in Arkansas

City of Brookland is questioning a newly released draft of the FEMA flood map.
City of Brookland is questioning a newly released draft of the FEMA flood map.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Brookland made the list of Arkansas’ safest cities.

Brookland ranks as the fifth safest city in the Natural State to live in according to Safewise.com.

The list takes a look at crimes committed in Arkansas per every 1,000 people.

Brookland is the newcomer to the list with 1 violent crime rate in 2023.

That’s down from a 1.9 violent crime rate in 2021 and down from the national average of 4.

Property crime rate was higher according to the list with a 7 rate in 2023.

However, the rate is less than half of when it stood in 2021 at 16.0.

The national average for property crime is 19.3.

Piggott took first place in 2023 for the safest city as it climbed 4 spots this year.

The Clay County town had a 4.8 violent crime rate that fell to 0.9 and a 14.6 property crime rate that fell to 4.9.

Piggott and Brookland are the top 5 safest cities in Arkansas, according to a new report.
Piggott and Brookland are the top 5 safest cities in Arkansas, according to a new report.(Safewise.com)

Outside of Region 8, Pottsville, Austin, and Greenwood took the other spots rounding out the first four.

