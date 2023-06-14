Pleasant Plains awaits grant for sewer system

PLEASANT PLAINS, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Pleasant Plains is close to finding out if a grant will help with its sewer project.

The city applied for a $5 million grant from the Arkansas Department of Agriculture – Natural Resources Division.

The city worked to build a sewer system in the town for nearly five years.

Tom Woodard lives in Pleasant Plains and said septic tank issues could cost hundreds of dollars to fix.

“If you get a lot of rain, your septic can back up into your house,” Woodward said.

In 2018, the US Department of Agriculture granted the city $4.62 million, $3.42 million through a grant, and 1.2 through a loan, according to Burns. The city at the time had enough money for the entire system until COVID-19 caused a setback.

COVID-19 raised the project’s cost to over $11 million. Now the city looks towards the state to help offset the cost.

Burns acknowledged the city could only receive a partial amount but said the city would not look to tax the public for the remaining funds, saying the city would look toward other grants or possibly bonds to finance the project.

Burns said the site for the sewer plant has already been selected. The system will be built in Kansas before being brought to Pleasant Plains.

He said the entire project could take 8 to 10 months to complete.

Burns added there were several positives to look towards.

He said property values would rise once people get rid of their septic systems, and they wouldn’t have to worry about their septic tank flooding during rain. Something that could save a homeowner up to $200.

He said the tanks force people to buy more property but was unable to use it since they couldn’t use the land above the tanks.

He noted with the sewer system, people would see a change in their utility bills, something resident Tom Woodard said he’d heard concerns about, but it was worth the cost to him.

“There is nothing free you’re going to have to pay for,” he said. “If you don’t pay for your septic to be pumped out sooner or later, and you know it will be an increase on the water.”

Burns said the city would find out on June 22 if the grant was awarded or not.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.