Pleasant Plains city council passes truck ordinance

PLEASANT PLAINS, Ark. (KAIT) - One Independence County town passed an ordinance to help bring the noise down in the city.

The city council met on Tuesday to discuss passing Ordinance No. 2023-04, “Prohibiting Non-Emergency Use of Engine Brakes Within the City.”

Mayor Kenneth Burns says many trucks pass through the town, either going north and south on Highway 167 or east and west on Highway 87, causing a noisy nuisance among residents.

“Council members get phone calls from people wanting to know if there’s anything that can be done about. It happens at all hours of the night; we have a busy four-way intersection here in town,” he said.

Burns said truckers aren’t using the brakes correctly when they pass through town.

“They’re slowing down for intersections. That’s not what their engine braking system was designed for. It was designed for steep grades and mountains to save the brakes,” said Burns.

The city council unanimously passed the ordinance 5-0.

The ordinance will take 30 days to come into effect and give the city time to place signs.

The ordinance will also fine any driver up to $200 for not following the ordinance.

