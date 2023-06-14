Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, and the Link Yang Twins coming to Arkansas
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock is getting Rap-Ready for the visit of Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, and the Link Yang Twins.
They will be celebrating 30 Years by hitting the stage on August 16th at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets go on sales Friday, June 16, with prices ranging from $69-$299.
Tickets can be purchased at the Simmons Bank Arena box office or on Ticketmaster.com.
