Steps being taken to prevent flooding in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Digging ditches is an important job in Jonesboro, within the last year major steps have been taken to improve the drainage system across the city and this summer you may see more crews than ever.

The work being done will go a long way to protecting your home, cleaning the ditches in Jonesboro has to be done so frequently because of how widespread they are.

“We have over 400 miles of ditches so in order to incorporate that we have to spray them we have to clean them we have to mow them,” Mayor Harold Copenhaver said.

As many have noticed over the years when it pours there are certain parts of town that get hit harder than others and Copenhaver said they focus on those spots first.

“Well number one everything goes south when it comes to water, so we have to continually have the clean operation for safety purposes,” Copenhaver said.

Crews will work to clear trash and other objects out of the drains to lead to smooth flow of water when it rains.

“Sediment also comes into play at times, and we are also cleaning out basically year-round for our ditches,” Copenhaver said.

Copenhaver said you can see the difference this past year.

“With heavy rainfall you can see water leaving our community very quickly, and that would not happen in that past,” Copenhaver said.

Work is also done on creeks throughout the city with large excavators to move the water out of the city towards the south.

