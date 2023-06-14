Strawberries recalled over Hepatitis A risk.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - Strawberries across 31 states, including Arkansas, have been recalled due to a Hepatitis A risk.

According to our content partner KARK, multiple packages of frozen fruit, nameably strawberries, have been found to have had a possible Hepatitis A contamination.

These packaged fruits are said to have been grown in Mexico and are now being recalled across at least 31 states in the U.S.

The strawberries have been sold at various retailers including Walmart, Costco, and HEB – in numerous states.

Some symptoms of Hepatitis A can include fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine, and pale stool, and in rare cases can lead to liver failure.

According to the FDA, no symptoms have been reported regarding the strawberries or the other frozen fruits.

