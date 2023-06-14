Energy Alert
Strawberries recalled over Hepatitis A risk.

The United States Food and Drug Administration says the recall is for select packages of frozen...
The United States Food and Drug Administration says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in Mexico.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - Strawberries across 31 states, including Arkansas, have been recalled due to a Hepatitis A risk.

According to our content partner KARK, multiple packages of frozen fruit, nameably strawberries, have been found to have had a possible Hepatitis A contamination.

These packaged fruits are said to have been grown in Mexico and are now being recalled across at least 31 states in the U.S.

The strawberries have been sold at various retailers including Walmart, Costco, and HEB – in numerous states.

Some symptoms of Hepatitis A can include fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine, and pale stool, and in rare cases can lead to liver failure.

According to the FDA, no symptoms have been reported regarding the strawberries or the other frozen fruits.

