WATCH: Transformer blown in Jonesboro

A transformer blew Wednesday morning near downtown Jonesboro.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A transformer blew Wednesday morning near downtown Jonesboro.

According to Jonesboro Police Department, the transformer blew during a thunderstorm at Union and Huntington Avenue at about 8:30 a.m.

Utility companies were busy working on the pole, resulting in some road closures.

Thankfully there were no injuries, and police have advised people to use caution when entering the area.

