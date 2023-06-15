Energy Alert
A-State Engineering chapter competes at regional robotics competition in Denver

A-State’s autonomous robotics competition team includes (from left) Jeffrey Lindsey, Benjamin Whitfield, Dixie Cross and Dalton Fulbright.(Arkansas State University)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - The student chapter of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) at Arkansas State University recently competed in a regional robotics competition at the R5 Green Technologies Conference in Denver.

The student competition was focused on autonomous robotic systems.

The team consisted of four electrical engineering students: Benjamin Whitfield of Little Rock, Dalton Fulbright of Paragould, Dixie Cross of Blytheville and Jeffrey Lindsey of Jonesboro.

A-State’s autonomous robotics competition team includes (from left) Jeffrey Lindsey, Benjamin Whitfield, Dixie Cross and Dalton Fulbright.(Arkansas State University)

They were mentored by Dr. Paul Minor, assistant professor of electrical engineering.

“The robotics competition required students to design and fabricate an autonomous robotic system composed of a ground robot and a drone,” Minor explained.

“This autonomous system had to navigate an obstacle course using QR codes independent of any outside communication or instructions. A real-life example of this system would be Amazon’s push to automate package deliveries with drones.”

Other schools in the R5 Green Technologies Student Robotics Competition included the University of Arkansas, University of Texas at El Paso, St. Mary’s University, University of Texas at Arlington, University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Texas A&M University at Corpus Christi, Wichita State University, Stephen F. Austin State University, University of Texas at Tyler, Louisiana State University, the University of Texas at Dallas, University of North Texas, and University of Missouri Science and Technology.

