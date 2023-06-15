Arkansas ranks low when it comes to child well-being

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A recent report ranked Arkansas 43rd overall in the country for child well-being.

According to our content-sharing partner KARK in Little Rock, the 2023 KIDS COUNT data book considered multiple factors, including access to quality early childhood education programs.

The report shows that 56% of children between the ages of three and four are not enrolled in an early childhood education program.

The Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families said one cause of this percentage is that there is a lack of childcare options.

This is an issue that working mother Kali Gill said she ran into.

“It doesn’t look like it’s going to happen for me, with the timeframe. He’s 3 so I feel like he’ll be in kindergarten before his spot becomes available,” Gill said.

To read more about this story, go to KARK’s website. The full report can be found at AECF.org.

