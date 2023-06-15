Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Blues hire Michael Babcock as skills coach, Mike Weber as assistant

The St. Louis Blues have hired Mike Babcock’s son, Michael, as a skills coach
Vegas Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev (16) scores past St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan...
Vegas Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev (16) scores past St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) and Nikita Alexandrov (59) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 12, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues have hired Mike Babcock’s son, Michael, as a skills coach.

Babcock and former defenseman Mike Weber are joining Craig Berube's staff, general manager Doug Armstrong announced Wednesday. Berube oversaw the search for replacements for Craig MacTavish and Mike Van Ryn, assistants who were fired after St. Louis missed the playoffs.

Babcock, 28, finished this past NHL season with the Ottawa Senators, helping the coaching staff with developing game plans, pre-scouting and on-ice skill development. Before that, he spent two years working for his father as an assistant for the men's hockey team at the University of Saskatchewan.

His father has been linked to the head coaching job for the Columbus Blue Jackets, who may have to wait until June 30 to hire him. Mike Babcock, despite being out of the league since being fired by Toronto in 2019, is under contract with the Maple Leafs until the end of the month, with six figures still due to him.

Michael had been garnering interest around the NHL as a young assistant.

Weber, who joins Berube's staff as an assistant coach, spent the past three seasons in that role with the American Hockey League’s Rochester Americans. The 35-year-old played 360 NHL games from 2007-16, after which he attended Blues training camp on a tryout before playing in the AHL and then Europe.

___

AP NHL Playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Most Read

Arkansas State Police seized over 140 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop in Lonoke.
$6.5 million of cocaine removed during traffic stop
Valley View High School coach injured in crash
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
Aaron Dexter
Funeral arrangements made for Arkansas teen who drowned while saving friend’s life
Thankfully there were no injuries, and police have advised people use caution when entering the...
WATCH: Transformer blown in Jonesboro

Latest News

The Archdiocese of St. Louis will pay $1 million to settle a sex abuse lawsuit
This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Johnny Johnson. The...
Missouri Supreme Court declines to halt August execution of man convicted of killing 6-year-old
FILE - In this July 29, 2019 file photo, St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell speaks during...
Missouri prosecutor Wesley Bell vies for GOP Sen. Hawley’s seat
President Joe Biden walks with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as he welcomes...
Biden says Chiefs ‘building a dynasty’ as he hosts Kansas City Super Bowl champs at White House