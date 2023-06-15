Energy Alert
Farmers concerned about crops following severe weather

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MARMADUKE, Ark. (KAIT) - While many people are concerned about their windows and roofs following Wednesday night’s storms, farmers are concerned about their crops.

Cliff Carter spent his Thursday morning evaluating his crop damage

He said if this storm had happened any later, his corn crops would be at a crucial stage and the hail would’ve caused a total loss.

“The blessing is, that if it had been in a different stage, had it been tasseling, had the tassel been up and it broke it off, it would’ve been a whole lot worse,” Carter said.

While the corn crops are salvageable, it’s a different story for his cotton crop. He said it’s a total loss.

Despite this setback, Carter isn’t discouraged.

“Sometimes it takes a storm to bring the rain that you need and at the end of every storm there’s a God-promised rainbow, that everything’s going to be okay, that God’s got this. So, we’ll farm on,” said Carter.

Carter shared that he has crop insurance but is heartbroken for those that don’t.

