Grant pending for 8 Mile Creek Trail extension plan

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A grant is pending for an extension of the 8 Mile Creek Trail in Paragould.

The grant would extend the trail through Greene County Road 707, and many residents have concerns.

Greene County and Craighead County came together to create “Bridge NEA” to apply for the Rebuilding America federal grant.

The grant would be used to extend the current 8 Mile Creek Trail throughout Paragould, including County Road 707.

Residents like Brenda Black are worried about the property they have made theirs over time.

“We have a lot of older people down through here who have invested 50, 60 years, accumulating what they have, and they’ve already had part of it taken away,” Black said.

Greene County Judge Rusty McMillon said that the trail expansion will be a good thing for residents and could potentially raise the property value on County Road 707.

“I do want to look at ways that maintain or even improve the value of that property and um bicycle pedestrian trails have been shown to hold ad even improve someone’s value.”

Family man Lowin Cate said he’s thinking about his kids.

“In the future, when my children are old enough to participate in 4H and FFA and get involved in the community, I want them to be able to come down to their maw maw and papa’s house and see it as I remembered it,” Cates said.

Judge McMillon said they won’t hear about approval or denial of the grant until later this month or early July.

