Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Grant pending for 8 Mile Creek Trail extension plan

By Madison Smith
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A grant is pending for an extension of the 8 Mile Creek Trail in Paragould.

The grant would extend the trail through Greene County Road 707, and many residents have concerns.

Greene County and Craighead County came together to create “Bridge NEA” to apply for the Rebuilding America federal grant.

The grant would be used to extend the current 8 Mile Creek Trail throughout Paragould, including County Road 707.

Residents like Brenda Black are worried about the property they have made theirs over time.

“We have a lot of older people down through here who have invested 50, 60 years, accumulating what they have, and they’ve already had part of it taken away,” Black said.

Greene County Judge Rusty McMillon said that the trail expansion will be a good thing for residents and could potentially raise the property value on County Road 707.

“I do want to look at ways that maintain or even improve the value of that property and um bicycle pedestrian trails have been shown to hold ad even improve someone’s value.”

Family man Lowin Cate said he’s thinking about his kids.

“In the future, when my children are old enough to participate in 4H and FFA and get involved in the community, I want them to be able to come down to their maw maw and papa’s house and see it as I remembered it,” Cates said.

Judge McMillon said they won’t hear about approval or denial of the grant until later this month or early July.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police seized over 140 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop in Lonoke.
$6.5 million of cocaine removed during traffic stop
A Taco Bell employee faces multiple charges after police say the 17-year-old employee assaulted...
Taco Bell employee accused of spitting on police officer
The body camera video where you can see the arrest of a former Jonesboro Police Officer getting...
Body cam video shows police officer during DWI arrest
The search is over for a missing 6-month-old Kennett, Missouri boy.
Missing Kennett, Mo. 6-month-old boy found safe
Aaron Dexter
Funeral arrangements made for Arkansas teen who drowned while saving friend’s life

Latest News

KIDS COUNT 2023 Data Book: Arkansas ranked 43rd in overall child well-being
Arkansas ranks low when it comes to child well-being
Multiple agencies attend Walnut Ridge fire training
Multiple agencies attend Walnut Ridge fire training
Jonesboro working on drainage system for heavy rain
Jonesboro working on drainage system for heavy rain
Valley View High School Coach Cayley French injured in crash in Jonesboro
Valley View High School coach injured in crash