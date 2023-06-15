June 15: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Some places picked up some rainfall last night, and some picked up some large hail.

Some data suggests we could see an isolated shower during the afternoon but nothing widespread.

We are watching Friday for the chance of another round of storms; as of now, most of Region 8 is under a low risk for severe weather on Friday morning.

Our best chance to see widespread severe weather will be on Sunday morning.

It is something we are keeping an eye on.

News Headlines

See new pictures and videos sent in as storms moved through Region 8 Wednesday night.

Maddie Sexton shows us the ones you sent through See It, Snap It, Send It.

During a traffic stop, an area sheriff’s office took three pounds of drugs off the street.

Hear from some residents concerned about the proposed expansion of an area trail and what they say it will mean for their land.

