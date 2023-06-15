Energy Alert
Proposed ordinance could prohibit pit bulls in Blytheville

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Blytheville has proposed an ordinance that would prohibit anyone from owning a pit bull within the city limits.

This all comes after an elderly woman was attacked by three dogs on June 3.

The city is declaring an emergency and would prohibit all pit bulls within the city.

However, some people like Carrie Carnell are concerned that this is not going to solve the problem.

“I mean we have all these dogs in the town that are mutts that are biting people, so it is not just one type of dog,” Carnell said.

Carrie Carnell is a Pitbull owner who said she has never had an issue with her dogs.

She feels like this is overlooking the real issue which isn’t pit bull’s themselves, but the people who can’t take care of their dogs.

“Whoever is raising their dog to fight and be mean like that they should get charged and they should get in trouble,” Carnell said.

Connor Whittaker is another resident who agrees with Carnell, saying he is not sure if this solves the issue of dangerous dogs.

“It’s not really the breed like I said it’s more just more how they are trained and treated, if they are abused, they will attack more humans,” Whittaker said.

If the ordinance is passed you do not have to get rid of your pit bull but you would have to follow a step-by-step procedure to register which includes a rabies shot, vaccination, neutering, and a $150 payment each year.

Along with that, there are strict rules that an owner must follow, or they would be fined $500 for the first offense and $1,000 for the second offense.

