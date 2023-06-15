Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

St. Jude fundraising organization lays off 26 employees, citing financial challenges

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - At least 26 employees of the fundraising arm of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital were laid off Wednesday.

An email to employees from American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities (ALSAC) President and CEO Rick Shadyac, reads in part:

“As a result of various challenges such as our performance in FY23 and our need for continued efficiencies as well as organizational structure changes to best position us now and for the future,  I have made the difficult decision to eliminate a small number of positions... This is never an easy decision to make, and it came after careful consideration and deliberation.”

The sole mission of ALSAC is to raise money to operate St. Jude.

It is the largest health care-related charity in the United States.

According to its website, nearly 89% of the funds to sustain and grow St. Jude are raised through ALSAC.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police seized over 140 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop in Lonoke.
$6.5 million of cocaine removed during traffic stop
Valley View High School Coach Cayley French injured in crash in Jonesboro
Valley View High School coach injured in crash
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
Aaron Dexter
Funeral arrangements made for Arkansas teen who drowned while saving friend’s life
Thankfully there were no injuries, and police have advised people use caution when entering the...
WATCH: Transformer blown in Jonesboro

Latest News

St. Bernard’s Healthcare cut the ribbon on its new specialty clinic at the Lawrence Memorial...
New clinic to tackle “paternal desert” in Lawrence County
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
Many farmers are thankful for Northeast Arkansas’s rain over the weekend but say much more is...
Farmers thankful for weekend rain, hope for more
Missouri Governor Parson announces emergency water and hay access for farmers
Maxville Missionary Baptist Church members woke up Monday morning to the news their church had...
“We’re praying for them:” Church cleans up vandalized building