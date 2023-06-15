Energy Alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash with injury blocks several lanes on busy Jonesboro road

STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident(Source: MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Three lanes are blocked on Highland Drive in Jonesboro following a two-vehicle crash.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, the crash happened around 2:40 p.m. on Thursday, June 15 near the new Nettleton overpass.

Police said 2 people were injured and first responders are on the scene.

K8 News will provide updates to this story as they become available.

