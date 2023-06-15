Valley View High School coach injured in crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Valley View High School coach is recovering in the hospital following a crash in Jonesboro.

According to Cindy Murphy with Arkansas State Police, the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14 on Highway 1 near Windmill Rice.

The crash involved a car and an 18-wheeler truck.

Murphy confirmed that one person, Valley View High School Coach Cayley French, was airlifted to a hospital in Memphis.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

K8 News reached out to Valley View School District Superintendent Roland Popejoy about the crash.

Popejoy said he has been in contact with French’s family in Memphis, but could not provide any details on her condition.

Popejoy shared the following statement regarding French’s recovery:

“The Blazers family has Coach French in our thoughts and prayers. We can’t wait to have her home and back on campus impacting students.”

The crash is currently under investigation by Arkansas State Police.

