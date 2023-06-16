1 killed in head-on crash

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A head-on collision Wednesday left one person hospitalized and another person dead.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 4:20 p.m. June 14 in the 7000 block of Highway 25 near Heber Springs Road in Independence County.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 19-year-old Trace Dunavin of Bald Knob was northbound when his 2003 Ford Ranger crossed the center line and struck a southbound 2009 GMC Sierra driven by 59-year-old David Hood of Sulfur Rock.

Hood suffered fatal injuries, ASP reported.

An ambulance took Dunavin to White River Medical Center in Batesville with unspecified injuries.

