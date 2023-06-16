Energy Alert
1 killed in head-on crash

A head-on collision sent one person to the hospital and left another person dead.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A head-on collision Wednesday left one person hospitalized and another person dead.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 4:20 p.m. June 14 in the 7000 block of Highway 25 near Heber Springs Road in Independence County.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 19-year-old Trace Dunavin of Bald Knob was northbound when his 2003 Ford Ranger crossed the center line and struck a southbound 2009 GMC Sierra driven by 59-year-old David Hood of Sulfur Rock.

Hood suffered fatal injuries, ASP reported.

An ambulance took Dunavin to White River Medical Center in Batesville with unspecified injuries.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

