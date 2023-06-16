Energy Alert
Arkansas P Hagen Smith named a consensus All-American

Smith had 9 strikeouts over 3.2 innings as the Diamond Hogs advance to the SEC Tournament...
By Razorback Athletics
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Arkansas pitcher Hagen Smith has taken home two more All-America honors, securing second-team recognition from both the American Baseball Coaches Association and Perfect Game.

Smith has now been named an All-American by four major selectors, including three – ABCA, Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association – recognized by the NCAA for selecting consensus All-Americans. He earned first-team praise from Collegiate Baseball and the NCBWA earlier this month.

The left-hander, who is the 32nd All-American in Razorback history, made 18 appearances with 11 starts on the mound during the season, going 8-2 with a 3.64 ERA, a team-leading 109 strikeouts and two saves in 71 2/3 innings.

In SEC play, Smith made 11 appearances with five starts and compiled a 5-1 record with a 3.07 ERA. Earning first-team All-SEC accolades, he racked up 65 strikeouts over 44 innings while limiting opposing hitters to a .201 batting average.

Smith is the first Razorback starting pitcher to receive All-America praise from the ABCA since Isaiah Campbell in 2019. Kevin Kopps was named an All-American by the ABCA as a relief pitcher in 2021.

