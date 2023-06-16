Arkansas State men’s basketball adds two walk-ons with Division I experience

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State men’s basketball roster has been finalized as offseason workouts got underway this week. Tarleton State transfer Noah McDavid and Navarro College transfer Zane Butler have joined the Red Wolves as walk-ons.

McDavid played in 52 games, starting 20 over his first two seasons for the Texans. The 6-5 junior guard started all 18 Western Athletic Conference games in the 2021-22 season, his true freshman campaign. He was second in the WAC in three point percentage, shooting 42 percent (27-65) from long distance, averaging 7.3 points and 2.8 rebounds per game in conference play. He also led the team in free throw percentage, going 39-43 from the line (91 percent).

The junior guard scored a career-high 25 points against NCCAA school Dallas Christian on December 7, 2021, going 11-12 from the free throw line. He scored in double figures five times in WAC play.

McDavid saw a dip in minutes this season, missing 10 straight games spanning from November 10 to December 18. The guard saw significant minutes when he returned, scoring a season-high 10 points on January 5 against Southern Utah, but he would average just over 5 minutes a game over the final 21 games of the season. In total, McDavid averaged over 2 points per game while playing under 12 minutes a night. He shot 36 percent from the field.

McDavid committed to Tarleton State over Texas State, Denver, UC Riverside, Army, Navy and Bucknell. He was ranked a top 10 guard in the state of Texas, averaging nearly 24 points per game his senior season in high school.

Butler, a Greene County Tech alum, was also added to the men’s basketball roster. AStateNation was first to report the details.

He started his career at SIU Edwardsville, appearing in 27 games from 2020 to 2022. Zane played JUCO hoops this past season at Navarro College.

He scored in double figures in 15 games, including a 24-point performance in November. Butler shot 44 percent from the field, 40 percent from 3 point range.

He had a decorated high school career at GCT, earning All-State honors in 2019 and 2020, leading the Golden Eagles to the 5A State Quarterfinals.

The two will join incoming freshman Jacob St. Clair as the walk-ons on this year’s squad.

Valley View alum Parker St. Pierre, a walk-on from last year’s team, announced he would not return to the squad to pursue a career as a sports agent.

A-State Men’s Basketball Offseason

TRANSFER PORTAL

PORTAL ADDITIONS

CURRENT RETURNERS

Caleb Fields (Sr.)

Terrance Ford (Fr.)

Izaiyah Nelson (Fr.)

Avery Felts (Soph.)

Julian Lual (Soph.)

Malcolm Farrington (Soph.)

NEWCOMER

Jacob St. Clair (Sand Rock AL - PWO)

Zane Butler (Navarro College/SIUE - PWO)

DEPARTURES

Mak Manciel (Soph.) - Detroit Mercy

Nicolas Tingling (Soph.) - Faulkner

Parker St. Pierre (Fr.)

GRADUATED

Markise Davis

Omar El-Sheikh

Dylan Arnette

IN PORTAL

Antwon Jackson (Soph.)

Detrick Reeves (Soph.)

Caleb London (Fr.)

Alaaeddine Boutayeb (Fr.)

