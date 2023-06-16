Energy Alert
Arkansas unemployment rate declined in May

Arkansas’s jobless rate continued to drop during the month of May.
Arkansas's jobless rate continued to drop during the month of May.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas’s jobless rate continued to drop during the month of May.

The Arkansas Division of Workforce Services announced Friday that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from 2.8 percent in April to 2.7 percent in May.

It’s the eighth consecutive month of employment gains in the Natural State, according to the department. Compared to May 2022, there are 16,675 more people employed.

Leisure and Hospitality saw the most gains, adding 3,100 jobs.

