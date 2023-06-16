Army Corp of Engineers to waive day-use fees

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers announced they would waive day-use fees for recreation areas nationwide for the USACE birthday on June 16 and Juneteenth National Independence Day on June 19.

The waiver covers fees for boat launch ramps and swimming beaches but does not apply to camping and camping-related services, or fees for specialized facilities and events.

Normal day use fees will be charged on June 17 and 18.

USACE also offers other fee-free days throughout the year including Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Veterans Day, and National Public Lands Day.

To discover a USACE recreation site nearest you, please visit the USACE website or go to www.recreation.gov.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.